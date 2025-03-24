Huge fire in Paknaan, Mandaue City leaves 800 homeless

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 800 individuals in a densely populated area in Brgy. Paknaan, Mandaue City lost their homes after a huge fire struck last Sunday, March 23.

Firefighters on Sunday responded to a fire alert raised over Zone Talong in Brgy. Paknaan at 7:35 p.m, which lasted for approximately three hours.

READ

A day in the life of Cebuano firefighter John Estolonio

North Macedonia nightclub fire kills 59

Due to the density of the structures involved, most of which were made from light materials, they raised it to 2nd alarm at 7:45 p.m.

Ten minutes later, they elevated it further to 3rd alarm since the flames continued to spread to nearby houses. Firefighters also had difficulty accessing because of narrow pathways and roads leading to the fire site.

By 8:04 p.m., they raised it to 4th alarm, which meant that firefighters are battling a massive fire and needed at least 21 firetrucks to put it out.

It took firefighters a total of two hours to have the flames under control, at 9:29 p.m. They declared a fire out at 10:37 p.m.

While fire officials reported that the fire resulted without any casualties, a motorcycle rider died after his vehicle crashed onto a responding firetruck along the highway in Brgy. Cambaro.

Pakaan fire victims

Latest report from Barangay Paknaan showed that Sunday’s fire razed down 177 houses, and damaged another.

A total of 244 families, equivalent to 805 individuals, were displaced. Meanwhile, properties destroyed were pegged at P3 million.

Fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire as of this report. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP