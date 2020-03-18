BREAKING: COVID-19 deaths in PH now at 17
By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | March 18,2020 - 05:19 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Three more individuals who tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have died, bringing the total of deaths to 17 as of 12 noon Wednesday, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.
The DOH also recorded 15 more cases of the disease, bringing the total to 202.
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.