Number of curfew violators in Cebu City down on second day
CEBU CITY, Philippines— From a chaotic first day, the second day of the implementation of curfew around the Cebu City was much smoother and slowly gaining the cooperation of the Cebuanos, the city’s chief of police said.
For Soriano, this is a good sign that more people are now aware of what the government is doing for their welfare.
Aside from the implementation of the curfew in the city, Soriano also briefed the media about the issue of social distancing, especially when it comes to motorcycle back riders.
He explained that social distancing may not be an effective alternative as far as couples on board motorcycles is concerned. He said this is because couples usually have the same destinations.
“Issue dun sa social distancing sa motor, kasi kung couple galing sa bahay mag kasama naman yun eh, tapos mag kasama sa motor tapos parang hindi masyadong effective kasi paghihiwalayin mo sila sa daan na magkasama naman sila sa pupuntahan at pinanggalingan,” he said.
“Siguro ang enforcement namin is more on sa angkas or yung mga for hire or mga habal-habal,” added Soriano.
He said that under the social distancing policy, motorcycle back riders are not allowed.
“Sabihan lang, kasi yun naman ang guidance sa atin kapag nag insist pero we will take note of the name sa habal-habal at saka yung plate number,” said Soriano.
With regards to the questions raised by some BPO employees who reportedly called him because they were not allowed passage in some checkpoints on the first day of curfew implementation, Soriano clarified that BPO employees are among those given exemptions to the city-wide community quarantine.
“Wala pa, pero may mga winarningan na tayo, nag co-cooperate sila, pati yung mga coffee shops,” said Soriano
The better we cooperate, the shorter the time that we need to eliminate this disease sa Cebu City,” he added.
He is calling on the general public to cooperate with the authorities in times like this. /RCG
