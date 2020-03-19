Cebu Doc opens first ARID Center to prepare vs COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A private hospital in Cebu City has opened an Acute Respiratory Infection + Diarrhea (ARID) triage and holding area as part of its contribution in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Dr. Potentiano “Yong” Larrazabal III, president and chairman of the board of Cebu Doctors’ Group of Hospitals, took to Instagram to share the photos of the ARID center as he announced that it is now open round the clock.

“This I believe is the first ARID Center in Visayas & Mindanao. We created this just in case a massive outbreak happens,” Larrazabal wrote.

The ARID center, located at the Medical Arts Building of Cebu Doctors’ Hospital in Cebu City, will cater to patients with fever, respiratory illnesses, and diarrhea.

The facility is equipped with proper ventilation as recommended by the Infectious Disease Committee of the Cebu Doc Group, simple toilets, and showers.

Once a patient is brought to the ARID Center, he will be subjected to a “quick” initial screening which will be conducted by nurses and doctors dedicated to the ARID Center.

Consultation barriers and a back entrance are also provided for the safety of the doctors who will be examining the patients.

If the patient is stable, he will be sent home with proper guidelines.

If a patient needs further examination or admission, CebuDoc Group assured that they have Isolation Centers around their hospitals in Cebu.

The isolation rooms, Larrzabal said, are away from their emergency room and main hospitals in order to avoid possible transmission of the virus. /RCG