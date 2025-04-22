Pam Baricuatro clarifies brief encounter with VP Sara in Cebu

Vice President Sara Duterte and Cebu gubernatorial aspirant Pamela Baricuatro. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOCEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu gubernatorial candidate Pam Baricuatro clarified that her brief encounter with Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday morning, April 22, 2025, was not a political meeting nor an endorsement.

Baricuatro stressed that the vice president’s presence in Cebu was part of her official duties as a public servant and not related to any political activities or support for local candidates.

“Importante nga atong respetuhon ang mga utlanan tali sa katungdanan sa gobyerno ug mga kalihokan sa kampanya, ilabina niining kritikal nga panahon sa eleksyon. Nagkasugat mi sa Bise Presidente sa akong pagpaingon sa usa ka gikatakda nga tigom sa mga lider sa grassroots sa Northern Cebu,” Baricuatro said.

(It’s important that we respect the boundaries between government duties and campaign activities, especially during this critical election period. I happened to cross paths with the Vice President on my way to a scheduled meeting with grassroots leaders in Northern Cebu.)

The vice president was in Cebu, particularly in Danao City, to search for the grave of her great-grandparents, although she was reportedly unable to locate it.

Baricuatro recounted that they simply exchanged greetings and had a brief private conversation. She noted that she and the vice president have been friends since 2015.

“That moment was not planned, nor should it be interpreted as an endorsement. It was merely a genuine encounter between two individuals who have long supported each other in public service,” she added.

While she acknowledged that they discussed her future plans and campaign activities in May for the upcoming elections, Baricuatro maintained that the meeting was informal.

“Mahimo ninyong ikonektar ang mga punto sumala sa inyong gusto, apan kanunay nakong pasidunggan ang among panaghigalaay ug ang integridad sa iyang opisina,” she said. (You may connect the dots however you wish, but I will always honor our friendship and the integrity of her office.)

Baricuatro reaffirmed her commitment to her platform, which focuses on improved healthcare access, transparent and responsible leadership, and a provincial government that truly serves every Cebuano. FAI

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP