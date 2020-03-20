MCWD gives 90 days reprieve, 5 percent discount to consumers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is providing discounts and extending the billing payment deadlines and disconnection period for consumers amidst the intensified measures against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a press conference on Friday, March 20, 2020, MCWD chairman of the board, Lawyer Jose Daluz III, said consumers will be given a 5 percent discount up to 20 cubic meter on actual monthly consumption for the months of March and April.

“We will also assess after the general community quarantine if we need to extend the discount,” said Daluz.

There will be no penalty charges for late payments on the months of March and April as well.

This is a form of economic relief as the community quarantine has forced some of the consumers to stop working.

Aside from this, billing payments for March and April will be extended for 30 days each. The March bill will also be reflected on April as well.

If they fail to pay the bills, a disconnection period is extended for another 30 days, bringing the total extension period to 90 days.

“It’s actually a whole 90 days that we are helping our consumers,” said Edgar Nonozo, assistant general manager for finance.

Daluz said the consumers will have one less thing to worry about at a time when many cannot go to work.

The extension is another assurance that water supply will not be cut during this period of health calamity in the country.

MCWD assured that the water supply will not be disrupted during the community quarantine. /bmjo