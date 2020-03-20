Man arrested for violating curfew in Bais City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—For disobeying policemen implementing the curfew amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat, a 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday night, March 19, 2020, in Barangay II in Bais City.

Nilo Antonio Borromeo was arrested for Disobedience and Resisting Arrest after he allegedly tried to hurl a stone to policemen who asked him to go home past 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The elements from the Bais Police station were conducting a patrol to implement the curfew when they saw the suspect under the influence of liqour.

He was then asked by the police to go home. But instead of going home, the suspect questioned the authority of the law enforcers.

While shouting at the policemen, the suspect picked a stone and tried to throw it to the policemen. This is when policemen decided to arrested the man.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), told CDN Digital that the arrest of the suspect will send a strong message to all Oriental Negrenses that the police is serious in implementing the curfew as one of the measures to help prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

Entoma appealed to the public to respect and obey the policemen.

The provincial director also reminded criminals that they will still be hunting them despite the threat of the coronavirus.

“Sa mga dautang elemento, murag moundang lang sa siguro, kay definitely naka ready mi pagdakop ninyo kung magbinuang gihapon mo,” Entoma said.

(To the bad elements, I think you should stop, because definitely we will be ready to arrest you if you still do bad things.)

Appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect on Friday, March 20, 2020. /bmjo