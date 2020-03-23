CoronaByeByeNa trending on Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Twitter world has been buzzing about the song that the Unkaboggable star Vice Ganda performed last night during ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig At Home Together Concert.

This concert is an online concert connecting some of the Kapamilya artists to perform or share their message with the public.

And when it was Vice Ganda’s turn, the star performed the song Corona Bye Bye Na.

Vice was wearing a light green gown and sang and performed the song while sitting down with the help of two back up dancers.

Hours after the performance, the Twitter world went nuts with the #CoronaByeByeNa, which comes with an instructional video on how netizens can join in the fun.

Aside from the dance videos that were tweeted along with the #CoronaByeByeNa, there were some serious tweets about COVID-19, too.

Way to go again, Vice Ganda. This surely encourages the netizens to look at the brighter side of this crisis, especially that most are at home. /bmjo