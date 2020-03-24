PRO-7 director orders probe on Cebu City Councilor Niña Mabatid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), has ordered an investigation on Cebu City Councilor Niña Mabatid, who posted unverified information related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) online.

In a press briefing Monday morning, March 24, 2020, Ferro said the police are intensively monitoring persons who are instigating panic through unverified or fake information about the COVID-19, even if those persons are elected government officials.

The post of Mabatid claimed that three persons in Cebu allegedly died due to COVID-19. This was not confirmed by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), which means it is qualified as fake information and, thus, should undergo proper investigation.

Ferro said they will ask Mabatid for an explanation on why she posted the unverified information online, leading to confusion as it contradicted the information they received from the DOH.

“Being a public official, she should be responsible enough in giving accurate, transparent and open information,” said Ferro.

Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., chief of the CCPO, said they will be inviting Mabatid for questioning about the matter.

Mabatid, meanwhile, told CDN Digital her post was not meant to cause panic.

“I posted that to encourage people to stay at home and follow the mayor’s executive order. I do not believe that Cebu City is Covid-free,” Mabatid, a councilor for the North District of Cebu City, said.

Mabatid said she is ready to be investigated by the police regarding her social media post.

“Okay lang. If that is how it should be. Basta ako, I am just doing my job as a councilor,” Mabatid said. (With a report from Delta Letigio) /bmjo