43 arrested in Talisay City for violation of the 24-hour curfew for seniors, minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in Talisay City arrested 43 individuals for the violation of the 24-hour curfew imposed on minors and senior citizens.

Those arrested include 29 minors, 12 parents, and two senior citizens, said an advisory that was posted on the City of Talisay Public Information Office Facebook page this afternoon, March 24, 2020.

The advisory said that the arrested individuals were brought to the Talisay City Police Station for investigation before they were sent home.

“Ang kapolisan mipadayag nga mamahimo unta kining WARNING sa mga gahian og ulo nga di motoman sa balaod og di mopatoo sa palisiya sa gobyerno tungod kay siguradong adto gyud sa prisohan magpuyo,” the advisory said.

(City police wanted this (the arrest of the 43 individuals) to serve as a warning for hard-headed individuals who continue to defy the curfew’s implementation that they could land in jail.)

Photos below were grabbed from the City of Talisay Public Information Office Facebook page: