COVID-19 cases in PH: 707 with 45 deaths

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy-one new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, raising the total to 707.

The death toll also climbed to 45, with seven new fatalities, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced.

The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered jumped to 28 following two new recoveries.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.