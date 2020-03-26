COVID-19 cases in PH: 707 with 45 deaths
MANILA, Philippines — Seventy-one new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, raising the total to 707.
The death toll also climbed to 45, with seven new fatalities, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced.
The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered jumped to 28 following two new recoveries.
