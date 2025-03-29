Futbolitos, Virtual Buddy, DBTC-A, San Carlos City reign supreme

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 19th Thirsty Football Cup kicked off with intense action on its opening day on Friday, March 28, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field.

Four teams have already clinched titles in their respective divisions after thrilling and hard-fought campaigns.

In the 40-above division, Futbolitos Team B denied Ilonggos United a championship run, securing a 3-1 victory in the finals. Benjamin Sanchez was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) after leading Futbolitos Team B past their own Team A in the semifinals with a 2-0 win.

READ: 19th Thirsty Football Cup kicks off at CCSC March 28

Meanwhile, Ilonggos United FC earned their finals berth after edging out Immortals FC, 3-2, in their semifinal clash.

Virtual Buddy emerged victorious in the Mix Open division of the Thirsty Football Cup, defeating Organic Herb, 3-1, in the championship match. Niño Jumonong was named MVP for his crucial role in securing the title.

READ: Thirsty Football Cup: Football fever heats up this March

Virtual Buddy booked their finals ticket with a narrow 1-0 victory over Leyte’s Borongan FC, while Organic Herb outlasted San Roque Football Club (SRFC) in a dramatic 5-4 semifinal showdown.

BOYS’ 19 DIVISION

The Boys’ 19 division saw an all-Bosconian championship match between Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves Team A and DBTC Team B. DBTC-A edged DBTC-B in a thrilling 3-2 encounter to claim the title.

READ: 18th Thirsty Football Cup attracts massive attendance from teams across VisMin

Mark Talingting was named MVP after leading DBTC-A past Abellana National School (ANS), 2-0, in the semifinals. DBTC-B, on the other hand, had to survive a nerve-wracking 8-7 penalty shootout against Horse Power 95 to reach the finals.

San Carlos City of Negros Occidental ruled the Girls’ 17 division, overpowering Immortals FC with a commanding 3-0 victory in the championship match.

Biggie Libertad earned MVP honors after leading San Carlos City to the finals of the Thirsty Football Cup, where they edged Alegria FC, 1-0. Immortals FC reached the title match after a hard-fought 3-2 semifinal win against Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The remaining 13 age-group divisions in the tournament, which has drawn over 200 teams, are still being contested as of press time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP