More ECQ passes to come—Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, that more enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) passes will be made for the different barangays in the city.

This developed after the barangays complained of the huge deficit between the quarantine passes and the actual number of households even though the public was promised “one pass per family or household.”

Labella authorized the additional printing of the passes to ease the burden from the barangays.

“The quarantine passes are issued to the barangays for distribution and monitoring because they are in the best position to know who will be given,” said the mayor.

However, the ECQ passes will remain limited, and not everyone can expect to receive a pass.

“Nagprint ta, nagsige tag print kay (We are printing more, they are printing because) these are times we did not expect,” said the mayor.

With this, the mayor will allow barangays to issue their own quarantine passes, although these will only be used within their respective jurisdictions.

This is contrary to his past statement that barangays are not allowed to issue quarantine passes.

“The barangay pass is only allowed within the territorial jurisdiction of the barangays,” said the mayor.

This way, even though not everyone will have an ECQ pass, the household may still buy their needs within the confines of the barangay.

The barangays will be now responsible in keeping the number of barangay passes in check. /bmjo