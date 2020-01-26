Severe pneumonia claims life of infant in Naga, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A two-month-old baby boy from the city of Naga, southern Cebu has succumbed to acute respiratory disease syndrome secondary to severe pneumonia past 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The infant, who was from Barangay Lutac, had fever and cough when he was brought to the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health Infirmary around 3:30 p.m. on the same day.

In a statement, Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said swab samples were taken from the child in line with the protocols of the Department of Health for influenza-like illnesses.

The swab samples may be subjected to possible testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the mayor said.

“In the true spirit of transparency, we will update the local community of the result of the test as soon as it is available,” Chiong said.

Ruth Alensonorin, the city’s information officer, confirmed to CDN Digital that the swabs were already picked up by the DOH-7’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) on Tuesday evening.

“The City Government, with the parents’ consent, will facilitate the cremation of the baby’s remains within 24 hours, as a precautionary measure in accordance with DOH protocol,” Chiong said.

Although there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in Naga City, Chiong reminded Nagahanons not to let their guard downs and comply with the protocols placed during the province-wide enhanced community quarantine.

“It is best to stay at home and use our time to maintain personal hygiene and disinfect our surroundings,” Chiong said.

“If any member of the family experiences cough, sore throat and/or fever, it is best that he visit the Barangay Health Center for medical consultation at the earliest time possible,” she added. /bmjo