NBI to probe Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will also summon Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel who was criticized for breaching his quarantine when he went to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) to accompany his pregnant wife.

Pimentel accompanied his expectant wife at the Makati Medical Center (MMC) last Tuesday, even though he was supposed to be under self-quarantine for having COVID-19 symptoms as early as March 14 and waiting for his test result.

While at the hospital, he learned that he is positive for the disease via a phone call from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM). The senator made public his test result and already apologized for his actions.

“My instruction was, if Makati Medical Center or any other party in interest does not file any complaint, then the NBI may initiate its own fact-finding and ask Sen. Koko to explain his side,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

NBI Director Eric Distor, confirmed that like Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, they would also call on Pimentel to explain his side.

“But we have to wait for his quarantine or hospitalization to be over,” Distor said in a text message. Pimentel is the second senator infected by COVID-19.

Distor said they will not only focus on those who violate the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act but also those violating Art 151 of RPC (Revised Penal Code) which punishes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority and Republic Act No. 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.”

RA 11332 provides polices and measures for surveillance and response to notifiable diseases and protect Filipinos from any public health threats.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.