PB to hold last ‘physical’ session within ECQ period

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Board will be holding their last “physical” session on Monday, April 6, 2020, amid the province-wide implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

Seventh District Board Member Christopher Baricuatro, the majority floor leader, said among their agenda on Monday’s regular session would be their policy on allowing online session while the ECQ would be in effect.

“One of the agenda [tomorrow] is to amend our house rules with regards to conducting official business through online sessions,” Baricuatro told CDN Digital.

The concept of bringing the PB session online was first suggested during their last regular session on March 23, in view of the protocols on social distancing and prohibition of gatherings to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The PB has also earlier postponed the invitation of resource persons during their sessions due to the COVID-19 threat.

Lawyer Pulchra Marie Acevedo, the secretary to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, said the PB would need to amend their house rules first before an online session would be deemed valid.

“[They need to amend the house rules] because [conducting online sessions] is not provided in their internal rules of procedure,” Acevedo said.

Baricuatro said that if the amendment in their house rules would be approved on Monday, the PB would be conducting their future session online as long as the ECQ is still in effect./dbs