Infant selling incident: Cebu City hospital clarifies allegations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) has issued a clarification regarding allegations that an infant-selling transaction took place within its premises, following reports that a couple sold their newborn for P100,000 after being discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Anton Oliver Reposar II, chief of CCMC, said that while the hospital confirms the mother gave birth at their facility, CCMC had no involvement in any transaction involving the infant and her parents.

He said that all dealings concerning the sale of the child occurred after the baby and the mother were discharged from the hospital on March 6, 2025, at around 6 p.m.

“Muhatag mi ug klaripikasyon ug katin-awan sa nahitabo. Tinuod nga ang bata diri naanak sa CCMC, pero pag-discharge niya, wala na kami’y kalambigitan sa nahitabo kay human sa pag-discharge niya…Wala’y nahitabo nga transaksyon sulod sa ospital, ug wala’y nahitabo nga rescue diri sa ospital,” Reposar said in an interview with reporters on March 19.

(We would like to provide clarification and transparency regarding what happened. It is true that the child was born at the CCMC, but after being discharged, we no longer had any involvement in what happened. After the discharge… No transaction took place inside the hospital, and no rescue occurred within the hospital.)

Tight security measures

Reposar emphasized that it is highly unlikely for any illegal transactions to occur inside the hospital, as CCMC enforces strict security protocols.

“Hugot kaayo ang security sa hospital. Pagsulod sa pasyente diri, klarohon gyud na sa security kung asa sila padulong ug kung kinsa ang kuyog nila. Even the press cannot easily enter due to our strict policies,” he said.

(The hospital has very strict security. When a patient enters, security ensures to verify their destination and who is accompanying them. Even the press cannot easily enter due to our strict policies.)

He further explained that even in the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) ward, where the mother was confined, only one watcher is allowed per patient, and husbands or male partners are not permitted inside to maintain the privacy of female patients.

“Lisod sudlon ang CCMC, ug monitoring is in place. The presence of unauthorized individuals inside the hospital is strictly regulated,” Reposar added.

(CCMC is difficult to enter, and monitoring is in place. The presence of unauthorized individuals inside the hospital is strictly regulated.)

Contrast in statements

The police, however, stated that there was no visible commotion or resistance from the mother at the time of the alleged transaction, which is why hospital authorities might not have noticed anything suspicious.

“We will not be surprised nga wala kahibaw nga kagamhanan sa hospital [CCMC] ani because wala may scuffle ug wala may commotion nga nahitabo when the transaction happened,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

(We will not be surprised if the hospital administration was unaware of this because there was no scuffle or commotion when the transaction happened.)

Despite this, CCMC maintains that their jurisdiction ends once a patient is officially discharged.

“Maputol na ang among monitoring once ma-discharge na sila. Kung naa pa sa hospital, amo na silang tulubagon. Pero once ma-discharge na, wala na sa among jurisdiction ug unsa’y mahitabo nila sa ilang balay,” Reposar clarified.

(Our monitoring ends once they are discharged. If they are still in the hospital, we are responsible for them. But once they are discharged, it is no longer under our jurisdiction, and whatever happens to them at home is beyond our control.)

Background: Infant trafficking

Authorities uncovered a case of alleged infant trafficking in Cebu City, where a couple reportedly sold their newborn for P100,000, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay stated that authorities are now preparing to file human trafficking charges against the couple. Similar charges may also be filed against the buyers and the middleman who facilitated the transaction.

The investigation was launched after a concerned citizen overheard one of the woman’s children mentioning that their newborn sibling had been sold in exchange for a cellphone.

On March 7, 2025, personnel from Mambaling Police Station 11 came across a social media post about a baby being sold in Barangay Duljo Fatima. Acting on this information, authorities conducted an inquiry and confronted the mother at her home. She admitted to selling the infant with the help of a middleman.

Further investigation revealed that the 22-day-old baby had been sold for P30,000 to a buyer, allegedly a nurse married to a military officer.

The mother, who has seven other children, also confessed to previously selling her seventh child. Drug use was also cited as a contributing factor in the case.

She and her live-in partner are now detained at Cebu City Jail, while their seven children, including the recovered infant, are under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

