NAVFORCEN receives 2 patrol boats from China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) received two patrol boats (PB) from China that will be used to perform sea patrol missions around the region.

According to a press release, the two patrol boats –Nr 356 and Nr 358 – arrived in the country on April 5, 2020.

With the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the arrival of the two boats would mean more strength for the NAVFORCEN to support the police and other government agencies in imposing measures to help control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“NAVAL Forces Central will be able to use these boats to continue its support to the PNP… In connection with COVID-19 pandemic and will take part in the strict implementation of quarantine inspection of unregistered boats entering and leaving coastal municipalities of Visayas,” read a portion of the press release.

Aside from the additional support to the police amid the ECQ, the donated patrol boats are also expected to boost NAVFORCEN’s strength in securing the coastlines of Regions 6, 7 and 8.

Part of the use of the newly donated patrol boats will also be as a quick response and support operations, limited rescue missions, humanitarian missions coastal interdiction and harbor anti-intrusion and security patrols in the Visayas. /bmjo