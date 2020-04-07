CDN Digital premieres new What’s Up series

CDN Digital is giving Cebuanos a treat these trying times by introducing a new What’s Up live interactive session, Lockdown!

As the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) unceasingly brings pressure, uncertainty, and changing circumstances in the community, most people are now at a loss on what to do and how to cope.

Students, workers, professionals — the whole community, are forced to stay at home to help solve the ongoing crisis.

In response to this, CDN Digital came up with “Lockdown: A break from the outbreak,” to entertain netizens amid the pandemic and the enhanced community quarantine.

“Lockdown: A break from the outbreak” kicked off last March 30, 2020.

The digital series prepared a lineup of local artists and personalities that offers netizens an hour of free entertainment every day, helping to keep themselves engaged in the world without needing to go out of their houses.

For the pilot episode of Lockdown, we were joined by John Modina, a licensed physical therapist and sports performance coach. He gave us an easy core workout that everyone can try at home.

A traditional art online lesson with Rachelle Huab was next on Tuesday. Rachelle is a part of the Francis Sollano Creative Team, and she gave advice and tips on how to paint and shared her experience in learning about art.

Adding more energy to the series, Cebu Dance Fitness Instructor Franz Osalla gave an energetic dance fitness session last Wednesday.

Viewers enjoyed Osalla’s session as they got to dance and exercise at the comforts of their homes. There are a lot of takeaways during the dance fitness sessions as Franz also shared some tips on how to dance exercise effectively.

Another artist was introduced last Thursday and this time, it was about digital art.

Paulene Aguilar, also part of the FS Creative Team, shared her expertise when it came to anime and semi-realism digital art.

The fifth episode of Lockdown was a jamming session with a Cebuana Singer Zairish Alcasid.

She sang her recently released debut single “Ba’t Ikaw Pa” during her broadcast.

Nova Abaniel, a former Radio DJ and known as Inday Hayahay, entertained the netizens in an hour of jamming session last Saturday.

Abaniel played ukulele and the keyboard as she sang some familiar tunes and songs that she composed.

On the last day of Lockdown’s first week, a Filipina Cosplayer, Charess Kurogane, offered a makeup tutorial on how to achieve an anime character look.

A lot of anime fans tuned in to Charess’ live episode as she shared some tips on makeup and also her experiences as a cosplayer and gamer.

In these challenging and unprecedented times, CDN Digital will continue in its commitment to serve the Cebuano Community with shows like these, which will continue until the ECQ is lifted./dbs