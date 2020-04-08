PSC: Follow quarantine rules

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has called the attention of national sports associations (NSAs) to strictly supervise the movements of their athletes and coaches.

Without naming the people involved, the PSC bared in an advisory to the NSAs that the government sports agency has been receiving reliable feedback that some athletes and coaches are not complying with the quarantine guidelines.

“The PSC is urging all NSAs to closely monitor the activities of their athletes and coaches to ensure their welfare and well-being,’’ the PSC said in its advisory.

National athletes and coaches should carefully observe the avoidance of nonessential travel and close person-to-person interaction, stressing the importance of physical distancing.

They were also told to keep themselves hydrated and well-nourished while getting adequate sleep to boost the immune system. The PSC also reminded NSAs to tell their athletes to stay at home.

Since the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon began three weeks ago, there are no reports of athletes and coaches getting infected by the new virus.

More than a thousand athletes from at least 50 sports staying at dormitories inside PhilSports in Pasig City, Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City have been told to go home prior to the ECQ announcement.

Over 30 athletes and coaches, however, continue to stay in their quarters at PhilSports since President Duterte declared a state of public health emergency and state of calamity throughout the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical personnel and a skeleton workforce assigned by the agency have been taking care of basic operations such as security, maintenance and meals for these athletes and coaches. INQ