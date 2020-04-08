Man selling overpriced thermal scanners nabbed by Lapu police

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A man was apprehended for selling overpriced thermal scanners in an entrapment operation in Barangay Basak here at around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The suspect was identified as John Michael Abuton, 31 years old, and a businessman and a resident of barangay Agus.

The operation was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, chief of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), in coordination with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Police recovered from the suspect 12 units of Non-contact IR Thermometer, a cellular phone, 10 pieces of Digital Fiber Thermometer, and buy-bust money worth P5,000.

Based on the investigation, Abuton was found out to have been selling the thermal scanners for P5,000 each. The price ceiling for a single piece of a thermal scanner is only at P1,000 each.

Abuton will face charges with violation of Republic Act (R.A.) 7581 or the Price Act as amended by R.A. 10623, R.A. 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009, and R.A. 7394 of the Consumers Act of the Philippines in relation to Presidential Proclamation No. 922. /bmjo