PRO-7 chief on relief of CCPO chief: ‘No one should be above the law’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “No one should be above the law.”

This is the reminder of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to all the policemen in the region following the relief of Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., as chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Grijaldo was relieved effective April 9, 2020, after he was seen slapping an officer for not wearing his uniform. The incident was caught in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Read: CCPO has a new director, again

The video became controversial after it went viral online.

“All police officers, especially police commissioned officers, should comply with the rules and regulations of the Philippine National Police, maintain their composure and avoid situations that would put the organization in a bad light,” Ferro said in a press statement.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, former head of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division of PRO-7, has been assigned as the new officer-in-charge (OIC) of the CCPO.

Ligan is the third police officer to sit as the CCPO head since January 2020.

Grijaldo, on the other hand, was transferred to the Regional Plans and Strategy Management Division. /bmjo