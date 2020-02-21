Close to 1,400 samples tested in CV as it records no new COVID-19 cases, deaths again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Approximately 1,400 samples have already been tested in Central Visayas as it reports another day without new cases and deaths of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) announced on Monday, April 13, 2020, that all 32 new specimens tested at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) came out negative of the virus.

This means the total number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 38 with 22 recoveries and eight deaths.

“As of today, Cebu City cases remain at twenty-five (25), followed by Lapu-Lapu City at three (3) and Mandaue City at two (2). Among the provinces, Negros Oriental remains the province with the greatest number of cases at four (4), followed by Cebu Province at three (3) and Bohol at one (1). Siquijor remains to have no case of COVID-19,” DOH – 7 stated in their bulletin.T

The new batch of samples tested at VSMMC, the sub-national level laboratory qualified to carry out COVID-19 tests here, also brings the total number of specimens examined to 1, 397.

The VSMMC is capable of running approximately 240 COVID-19 tests daily.

Cebu City, which has the highest number of confirmed cases, is now planning to conduct mass COVID-19 tests after they acquired a total of 20,000 kits.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, asked the public to be patient and obey authorities as the possibility of lifting the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was still far away.

“We call on our fellow citizens to respect our authorities as they implement measures for our protection. Let us endure the little inconveniences today for a safer and healthier tomorrow,” Bernadas said in a press release.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases nationwide are now nearing the 5,000-mark as DOH’s central office recorded an additional 284 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 4,932.

The recoveries now have reached to 242 while deaths at 315.

Globally, a total of 1.86 million people have been infected with COVID-19 with 114,983 deaths and 438,516 recoveries.

The United States topped the list with 557,590 cases. It was followed by Spain with 169,496, and Italy with 156,363.

Italy also has the highest death toll, at 19,899. /dbs