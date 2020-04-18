Lapu Mayor Chan organizes COVID-19 Tiktok dance contest

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is taking the information drive to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), a step farther in social media with a Tiktok challenge.

Chan is organizing a local Tiktok dance contest, which is related to the COVID-19 prevention on social media, and he backs it up with prizes ranging from P2,000 to P5,000.

He said that this contest was part of their campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the city for all Oponganons, who wanted to participate and win prizes while staying at home.

“Daghan na kaayo ta og gihimo dinhi sa siyudad aron mapugngan nato ang pagkatap niining coronavirus sama sa hugot nga pag-implementar sa curfew, pag-roving sa tibuok siyudad matag adlaw ug gabi-i, pagbantay sa atong mga entry points sa taytayan, disinfection sa merkado, kadalanan, pampublikong lugar ug uban pa,” said Chan.

(We have done so many things here in the city just to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as stricter implementation of the curfew, roving patrols in the entire city each day and night, supervising our border entry points in the bridges, disinfection of the public market, roads, public places and others).

He said that organizing this local Tiktok dance contest on social media with the help of friends, who would offer prizes to deserving winners in the city.

A video of Mayor Chan was posted at his Facebook page “Junard “Ahong” Chan” demonstrating how the dance steps should be executed basically.

Mayor Junard Chan's Tiktok dance contest steps, music

This should be done by one or two person only of the same music and post their video or entry at Chan’s FB page on or before April 28, 2020.

The video must be done inside the house or the contestant will be disqualified because the video will be about promoting staying at home.

Participants can also add their own steppings and creativity provided that it will will be finished with the music.

Criteria for the contest will include the most number of likes in FB, most number of shares, and the entertainment factor of the video.

Chan said the first prize winner would get P5,000, 2nd prize would be 3,000, 3rd prize would be 2,000 and 80 other entries would get P500 as consolation prizes./dbs