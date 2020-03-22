Lapu-Lapu cops arrest 82 curfew violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City policemen have arrested 82 violators since the start of the strict implementation of the curfew as part of the measures against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-29).

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, said that the arrested persons would not be released unless they would be able to pay P1,000 fine as penalty for violating the curfew.

The bulk of the violators came from the police patrol on Saturday, March 21, 2020, where 53 persons were arrested after they violated the curfew ordinance.

The 53 violators were detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office detention cell.

The 29 other violators had already been released after they paid the fine.

The initial fine based on the ordinance for the first offenders is P1,000 or a 30-day imprisonment, second offense is P3,000 or 60-days imprisonment and third offense is P5,000 or 90-days in jail.

Baja said that they had been strict in implementing the curfew because the public had already been informed about it.

He said that they know about it and the consequences if they were caught violating the curfew.

“At first we had our information campaign, and we have given them time to adjust to the regulations. Now, it is time for the rules to be properly implemented,” said Baja.

He said that he hoped that the arrest of the curfew violators would make the public more aware about how serious law enforcers and the government were in doing their jobs.

He also said that they were serious about implementing the regulations to keep the community safe from the Coronavirus Disease 2019./dbs