DOH: PH now has over 6,000 people positive for COVID-19 virus

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has recorded 209 more people infected with coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. This propelled the number of cases in the country to 6,087, the health department said Saturday.

The Department of Health (DOH) also documented 10 more COVID-19 patients who have died from the respiratory ailment, increasing the Philippines’ total fatalities count to 397.

However, DOH likewise reported the recovery of an additional 29 people from COVID-19. The nation’s total recoveries are now at 516.

The novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 first emerged in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province late last year.

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough but it can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for older adults and those with existing health conditions.

Globally, the virus already infected more than 2,250,400 people and killed more than 154,240 as of April 18. On the other hand, over 571,575 people have recovered so far from the disease.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.