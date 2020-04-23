20 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 20 new cases of coronavirus infection were logged in the independent cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu this Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made the announcement during a press conference this Thursday afternoon.

Quoting data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Garcia said 293 tests were run at the subnational laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) today, of which 21 returned positive.

The positive results included 18 from Cebu City and 3 from Lapu-Lapu City. Garcia, however, clarified that only 2 of the three positive cases in Lapu-Lapu City are new since the third result was from a repeat test.

The test samples that were ran today included 63 from Cebu province, 176 from Cebu City, 44 from Lapu-Lapu City and 10 from Mandaue City./dbs