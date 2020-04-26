COVID-19 patients from Guadalupe, including 3 minors, now isolated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has already transferred coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients from Barangay Guadalupe to their designated isolation centers.

On Saturday evening, April 25, 2020, officers from the City Health Department (CHD) transported seven COVID-19 patients from Sitio Lower Calajar, Barangay Guadalupe.

Six of them, including three minors, were found out to be asymptomatic. They are now housed inside Guadalupe Elementary School.

“These patients will be closely monitored and given medical treatment by the City Health Department,” Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the seventh patient from the village was admitted to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) after he started to exhibit signs of the disease.

BICs

Guadalupe Elementary School is among the 19 public schools identified as Barangay Isolation Centers (BIC) where asymptomatic patients will be isolated.

Five of the 19 BICs of the city government are now operational while the rest are still being fitted in order to accommodate standards from health experts.

Aside from Guadalupe Elementary School, the other BICs in the city are Barrio Luz Elementary School, Apas National High School, Lahug Elementary School, Talamban Elementary School, Guba National High School, Mabolo National High School, Zapatera Elementary School, Bulacao Elementary School, Tisa Elementary School, Quiot Elementary School, Mambaling Elementary School, Pasil Elementary School, Inayawan Elementary School, San Nicolas Elementary School, Guadalupe Elementary School, Gothong Memorial National High School, Labangon Elementary School, Don Vicente Rama Elementary School, and Pardo Elementary School.

Presently, Cebu City has two quarantine facilities ready to accept COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

One is located along General Maxilom Avenue, called the Bayanihan Cebu Field Center, while the other is a 200-bed site in Block 27, North Reclamation Area (NRA) on April 25.

The International Eucharist Congress (IEC) Convention Center is also being converted to house around 500 to 800 COVID-19 patients in Cebu City.

Data from CHD show that Cebu City has 411 confirmed COVID-19 cases./dbs