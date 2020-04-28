ECQ guidelines that are still effective until May 15

CBEU CITY, Philippines — The Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City is extended until May 15, 2020, and Mayor Edgardo Labella officially signed the executive order for its extension on April 28, 2020.

With this, all executive orders that have been implemented during the ECQ from March 28, 2020, to April 28, 2020, will remain until the ECQ is lifted.

Here are the ECQ guidelines that will remain effective until May 15, 2020:

The validity of ECQ passes

The green, blue, white, and red passes will still be honored in the city. However, in areas under total lockdown, the ECQ passes will no longer be honored as residents are required to stay at home.

Liquor ban

A liquor ban is still imposed in public places in the city. This means no one is allowed to drink in public, but selling or buying of liquors are now allowed. Intoxication or being drunk in public places is prohibited and violators may be apprehended.

Mandatory wearing of masks in public places

Labella once ordered the mandatory use of masks in public placed during the ECQ. This will stay in effect until May 15.

Those who go out of their homes not wearing masks will be reprimanded and asked to go home. Masks are also required in entering markets and other establishments.

Suspension of operation of all enclosed recreational centers

Malls, spas, salons, gyms, sports centers, casinos, internet cafes, concert halls, and other recreational spaces must remain closed until the lifting of the ECQ,

Strict social distancing and delivery services

Social distancing, when entering and leaving an establishment, must still be followed. To encourage more people to stay at home, delivery services will also continue to operate to cater to the needs of the residents.

However, some barangays such as Guadalupe has prohibited delivery services from entering their vicinity except for those deliveries working only inside the barangays.

Operation of Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO), Knowlege Process Outsourcing (KPO), and export-oriented firms

Even with the extended ECQ, the BPO, KPO, and export industries are still allowed to operate and their employees remain exempted from the use of the ECQ passes.

However, they need to follow the social distancing protocol and regular disinfection of their offices.

Number coding scheme for vehicles

In order to keep traffic under control, the city government will still use the number coding scheme for vehicles until May 15.

The number scheme designates odd numbers to ply the streets on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Even numbers and plate numbers ending in zero can only ply the streets on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No private vehicles can travel on Sundays.

Exemptions for the number coding schemes for emergency vehicles, vehicles of exempted establishments, and others also still apply.

Speed Limit

The speed limit for vehicles in the city will remain 40 kilometers per hour in major streets and 20 kilometers per hour in city streets.

The traffic lights will remain functional for the safety of pedestrians and motorists. However, motorists should take note of the closed roads especially in locked down barangays as entry to these areas by non-residents is strictly prohibited.

Carbon Public Market Complex Schedule

The Carbon Market will remain accessible to the public provided they follow the name-coding scheme. The market will remain close on Mondays for disinfection.

Tuesdays – A, B, C, D

Wednesdays – E, F, G, H

Thursdays – I, J, K, L

Fridays – M, N, O, P

Saturdays – Q, R, S, T, U

Sundays – V, W, X, Y, Z

10. Temporary waiving of fees

Stay at home order of senior citizens and minors, and work suspension for senior citizens

The 24-hour stay at home order for senior citizens and minors will still be in effect. Any senior citizen or minor going out of the house will be escorted home.

Mandatory testing for persons deprived of liberty (PDL)

As the City Jail continues to record more COVID-19 cases with over 200 positive cases, the city will continue to test PDLs for the disease. Any PDL will need to be tested before being detained at the City Jail while those who will be released will be tested as well.

Conduct of expanded testing procedures

Mass testings in all affected areas will continue as well. The Rapid Diagnostic Test will be used to identify all possible carriers of the virus.

All these guidelines will remain to be effective until May 15, 2020, or until the ECQ is officially lifted. /rcg