5 Sitio Zapatera residents recover from COVID-19 infection

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Barangay Luz residents have something to be happy about.

Five of the COVID-19 patients coming from Sitio Zapatera were already discharged from the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) earlier today, April 29, 2020.

The survivors were aged between 23 and 83-years-old, said Dr. Yvone Feliciano, the CCMC administrator.

Feliciano said that the five individuals were the first batch of COVID-19 patients coming from Sitio Zapatera to have recovered from the infection. Sitio Zapatera has recorded a total of 136 cases.

Mayor Edgardo Labella also expressed his gratitude for the recovery of the five patients.

“GOOD NEWS! Five (5) covid-19 patients from Sitio Zapatera, Barrio Luz admitted at Cebu City Medical Center were discharged this morning. Before their release, these patients were tested TWICE and results are now covid-19 NEGATIVE in both tests. Good job CCMC!” Labella said in a Facebook post.

As of noontime today, Cebu City already recorded 546 cases of the infection, of which, 162 were from Barangay Luz. Of the COVID-19 cases in Barangay Luz, 136 were recorded in Sitio Zapatera while the remaining 26 came from other sitios.

With the discharge of the five Sitio Zapatera residents this morning, Barangay Luz is left with a total of 157 individuals still being monitored for the deadly virus.

Feliciano said that the five discharged individuals were asymptomatic when brought to CCMC. They were made to undergo two COVID-19 tests, where their test results yielded negative of the infection before they were issued a discharge order.

The five, she said were already sent home to their respective families. They were also given food packs that they could share with their family members.

As of this writing, Luz officials were still in a meeting with Barangay Captain Ronelio Sab-a to discuss means to prevent the possible re-infection of the five COVID-19 survivors. / dcb