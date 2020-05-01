Of frontliners and IPI’s reason for being

Nobody can argue about the impact of COVID 19. All of us, in some way, have been affected by this enemy. For most, it meant loss of income while for our healthcare workers and other frontliners, it meant bracing for unknown health risks and strenuous activities that will involve body, mind, and spirit.

Confronted by the fragility of life, we are eternally grateful to have individuals who risk their health and safety so that others may stay home and live. These people are our modern heroes who blindly accepted the challenge to be at the forefront and sacrifice their lives.

We have healthcare workers who spearheaded the fight; policemen and military personnel who ensure order and safety; bankers who assist people’s financial needs and cushion the economic impact, sanitation workers who keep our cities clean and many others.

But apart from these “frontliners” we also have people behind our alcohol and germicidal soaps; we have production staff, logistics personnel, merchandisers, and field personnel. Without them, we would have nothing in our hands for protection. As a manufacturer of essential products, we thank our employees who chose to be away from their families and instead stayed inside our Tingub and Kasambagan facilities to ensure that we have finished goods available for our consumers.

Through their efforts, IPI was able to provide essential products to various institutions and agencies front lining the contamination of the virus. Aside from Casino Ethyl Alcohol, Bioderm Soap, Dr. S. Wong’s Sulfur Soap, we also distributed Efficascent Oil to our frontliners to alleviate the pain brought by their daily activities.

In this time of uncertainty, our company, in collaboration with IPI Foundation, manifested our sincerity to our mission of enhancing people’s lives through our corporate social responsibility. We touched the lives of everyone, to where our relief packs and essential products have reached. Salute to all IPI Employees who made all these possible!

When our next generations ask what we did during the COVID 19 pandemic, we can proudly say that we provided care for the people, cared for our people and helped provide wellness for everyone; that we lived out our reason for being!