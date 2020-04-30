Minglanilla logs 2nd COVID-19 case, locks down 3 puroks

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Minglanilla town Mayor Elanito Peña has ordered a community lockdown in three puroks or sitios in Barangay Tunghaan as the town logs its second coronavirus disease case this Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The local government unit of Minglanilla, in a Facebook update, announced that the new case is from Purok Estaca Dos, Barangay Tunghaan. Minglanilla is a southern Cebu town.

Read more: Local government unit of Minglanilla

The municipal government said Mayor Peña has already ordered for a community lockdown in puroks Estaca Dos, Maria Uno and Maria Dos as part of the containment measures amid the new case./dbs