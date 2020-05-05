Mandaue City Hall employee, three others nabbed in separate buy bust operations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Four men, including an employee of the Mandaue City Hall, were arrested in separate buy bust operations Saturday night, May 2, 2020.

Basak police arrested John Roy Larobis, 24, and brothers Harry and Gilbert Adlawan in Sitio Oril in Barangay Banilad past 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police Major James Conaco, chief of the Basak Police Station, said that the Adlawan brothers were the subject of their operation. They only chanced upon Larobis who was with them during the police operation.

Two sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) were recovered from the possession of Larobis who was employed at the City Planning and Development Office last year.

One medium pack and five small sachets of shabu and the P300 marked money were confiscated from the possession of the Adlawan brothers.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Basak police also arrested Marino Rosaceño, 39, for possession of two small sachets of shabu. The suspect is from Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

Rosaceños’ arrest led police to the whereabouts of the Adlawan brothers that would supply him illegal drugs.

All of the four suspects are now detained at the detention facility of the Basak Police Station while police prepare complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. / dcb