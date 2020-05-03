Lapu adds 6 new COVID-19 cases, 40 overall
LAPU-LAPU CITY – From four new COVID-19 cases just a while ago, Lapu-Lapu City actually has six new coronavirus infections for today, May 3, 2020.
This was after Mayor Junard Chan posted two more cases a while ago making the final tally for the day at six.
The latest two cases were OFW residents from Purok Kolo, Barangay Canjulao and Zone 2 Saac, Barangay Buaya.
The newest additions bring the city’s total to 4 cases.
All of them are currently quarantined in Cebu City./rcg
