CHD issues clarification: Cebu City logged 906 not 910 COVID-19 cases as of May 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The need to reconcile their records resulted in the reduction of the coronavirus disease 2019 cases that were reported in Cebu City as of Sunday, May 3, 2020.

From a total of 910 cases which they reported Sunday night, the City Health Department (CHD) said that the city actually has only 906 cases of the infection.

In an updated press statement that was posted on their Facebook page a few hours later, CHD said that they removed four cases from their list after “further verification on the addresses” of the patients.

Earlier on Sunday, CHD reported 31 new cases of the infection in Cebu City. But with the reduction of four cases, the total was reduced to only 27.

CHD found out that the four were previously recorded cases of COVID-19 and were again included in their Sunday list of new cases.

“Upon verification on the addresses of some (of the) patients, we have (recorded) 27 new confirmed cases (for Sunday) instead of 31,” said the CHD press release.

The four deleted cases were earlier listed under Barangays Budlaan (1), Inayawan (1), and Duljo Fatima (1) while CHD also clarified that Barangay Labangon only recorded one additional case on the same day.

In their press statement, health officials revealed that they also made some adjustments on the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases recorded on May 2, from 877 to only 875.

They subtracted one case each from the records of Barangay Luz and the Cebu City Jail that is located in Barangay Kalunasan.

With the adjustment, the confirmed COVID-19 patients recorded in Barangay Luz and the city’s jail facility now stands at 192 and 332 respectively.

Just like in Cebu City, CHD’s counterparts in Lapu-Lapu City also had to make adjustments in their COVID-19 list after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) clarified that the city only had four, not six new cases of the infection on Sunday.

Lapu-Lapu City reported six new COVID-19 cases for the day, but DOH-7 said that two of the six cases were previously confirmed patients, which means that these individuals had already been previously listed.

While the two cases involved city residents, DOH-7 said that they were listed among the 17 repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who tested positive for the virus and not under the city of Lapu-Lapu. / dcb