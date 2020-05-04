Quarantine violators in CDO do shooting drill as punishment

MOALBOAL, Cebu — A group of five boys were made to dribble, jump, and shoot an imaginary ball for at least an hour while in a public place in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020.

This was their punishment for playing basketball in defiance of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Netizen Catherine Pimentel Uy recorded a video of the boys’ punishment which became viral after she posted it on her social media page on the same day.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, May 4, Uy’s video already received 17,848 post reactions and 35,064 shares from netizens who were amused by the unique punishment that the boys got for their hardheadedness and disregard of government regulations.

“Sana ol nagsshoshooting na” commented Argiel Real Rojas.

“D mag dugay ma recruit nani silas PBA. Makita na ang porma consistent na kaayo,” said Vincent Quiapo Bihag said.

Uy said that she was on her way to buy groceries from a department store in their area when she passed by the group of teenagers who were made to play imaginary basketball while along the road near the Cogon Public Market in Cagayan de Oro in Misamis Oriental.

The boys were secured by two uniformed policemen while they served their punishment.

“That time pasulod na unta kog gaisano aron mag grocery nakita nko nga naay gipanishan nga mga batan.on . kay nag dula lageg basketball mao ng ge ing.ana sila,” she said.

(That time I was on my way to Gaisano to do my grocery when a group of teenagers who were being punished (for violating the ECQ) caught my attention. People said they were playing basketball that’s why they were being punished.)

Uy she that she immediately brought out her cellular phone and recorded a video of what they were doing.

She uploaded the video not to make fun of the teenagers, but to remind other CDO residents of the need to comply with the ECQ.

“Para ma aware ang tanan nga BAWAL IS BAWAL gud . aron dili sila ma ing.ana magpatoo nalang sila aron mahuman nani atung ginaatubang na crisis karun,” she said.

([I uploaded the video] in order for everyone to be aware that what is prohibited is prohibited and so that they will refrain from doing what is prohibited. Let us all follow government regulations so that we can already put an end to this crisis.) / dcb