Gwen: 189 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that Cebu has logged 189 new cases of COVID-19 this Monday, May 4, 2020.

Quoting data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Garcia said 188 of the new cases are from Cebu City. All are from Alaska Mambaling.

The other one case is from Lapu-Lapu City. Garcia, however, has not disclosed any detail on the patient from Lapu-Lapu City.

A total of 498 tests have been run in the subnational laboratory in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC SNL) this Monday and 309 returned negative./dbs