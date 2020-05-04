Gwen: 189 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that Cebu has logged 189 new cases of COVID-19 this Monday, May 4, 2020.
Quoting data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Garcia said 188 of the new cases are from Cebu City. All are from Alaska Mambaling.
The other one case is from Lapu-Lapu City. Garcia, however, has not disclosed any detail on the patient from Lapu-Lapu City.
A total of 498 tests have been run in the subnational laboratory in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC SNL) this Monday and 309 returned negative./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.