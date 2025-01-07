Sinulog Festival 2025: Latest updates

Pit Senyor!

Welcome to CDN Digital’s live updates page of the Sinulog Festival 2025, Cebu’s grandest and most colorful celebration in honor of Sr. Sto. Niño de Cebu!

To ensure a safe and smooth celebration of Sinulog in Cebu City on January 18 and 19, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed an executive order (EO) imposing regulations on business activities, including a ban on street parties.

EO No. 31, signed by Garcia on Monday, January 6, 2025, prohibits concerts, shows, performances, gigs, events, and other activities that entail or require putting up or using loudspeakers and other sound devices along the Solemn Foot Procession route and Sinulog Parade route from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 18 to 12:01 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 19.

LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 Schedule

Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2025 have unveiled the list of activities for next year’s festivities.

Touted as one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines, the Sinulog is the secular counterpart for the Feast of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu which is celebrated every third Sunday of January.

Millions are expected to flock to Cebu City to join the celebration. For 2025, organizers and the Cebu City government decided to hold the festival back at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) after spending two years at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade will take place on January 19, 2025, with the former at the grandstand at the CCSC.

With the Sinulog 2025 festivities returning to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), organizers anticipate a crowd size that could double last year’s turnout.

In turn, Elmer “Jojo” Labella, Executive Director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said that crowd management is one of the top priorities for their preparations.

In 2024, around three million people attended the Sinulog festivities and the Fiesta Señor in Cebu City.

Sinulog 2025 venue preparations

A brass band competition will be the latest and most exciting event to be witnessed among the Sinulog 2025 calendar of activities this year.

The competition is the newest being included in the lineup of Sinulog activities of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

SFI Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Thursday said that the competition will take place on January 12, Sunday, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

A liquor ban will be implemented during the Sinulog 2025 festivities, while decisions on allowing street parties remain under study, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced.

In a press conference on December 23, Garcia revealed plans to issue an executive order this week prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol within 200 to 300 meters of the Sinulog grand parade route.

He noted that the specific hours of the ban was still being determined.

Beyond the liquor ban, Garcia said he was also evaluating whether to allow street parties.

Here is the partial list of the competing contingents for Sinulog 2025 as of December 9, 2024, according to the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated.

Out of Town

1. City of Kidapawan Performing Arts Guild City of Kidapawan Province of Cotabato

2. Antipolo Maytime Festival Bukluran Dance Troupe

3. Bais City Festival Of Harvests Negros Oriental

4. James L. Chiongbian National Trade School Performing Arts Guild Saranggani Province

5. Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild Barug Dinagat Foundation, Dinagat Islands

6. Baile Filipina Dance Guild Inc. Dipolog City

7. Kabilin Mindanao Province of Davao Occidental

8. Zamboanga Hermosa Festival

9. Tabaco College – Albay

10. Bakhaw Performing Arts Guild Nan Del Carmen Del Carmen, Siargao

Cebu City (Barangays / Schools)

1. Barangay Kamagayan Landonian Tribe

2. Asian College Of Technology Internation Education Foundation

3. Banauan Cultural Group

4. Aktivong Binaliwhanon

5. Banay San Nicolasnon

6. Abellana National School

7. Kalunasan Cultural Dance Troupe

8. Barrio Basak Pardo

9. Barangay Zapatera

10. Inayawan Talents Gu

11. Maampoong Baniladnon

12. Hugpong Day Asanon

13. Tribu Mabolokon

Cebu Province

1. City of Talisay

2. Malipayong Alegrianhon

3. City of Mandaue

What to expect for Sinulog 2025: Original venue, bigger crowds, 30+ contingents

Sinulog, touted as one of the grandest and largest festivals in the Philippines, is only a few weeks away.

So far, here are a few things spectators and festival goers might want to keep an eye out.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has officially extended an invitation to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend the Sinulog Festival 2025.

Garcia announced the invitation during a press conference on December 2, 2024, stating that only the President would be allowed to speak at the event.

He added that incumbent and reelectionist senators would be acknowledged but not given speaking roles, to prevent the grand festival from being used as a platform for political campaigning.

“Dako kaayo nag garbo ug honor nato nga no less than the President muanhi.. Just let the President speak, and the incumbent and reelectionist senators will be acknowledged,” Garcia said.

(It’s a big honor that no less than the president will come.)

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia declared that the Sinulog Festival of 2025 will be the “grandest ever in the history of the city of Cebu.”

The declaration comes amid growing speculation and excitement over the festival’s return to its traditional venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“I am expecting that the 2025 Sinulog will be the biggest and grandest Sinulog in the history of Cebu City,” Garcia said in an interview on September 13.

The Sinulog Festival will return to the Cebu City Sports Center in 2025.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia made the announcement during the 1Cebu Expo opening program on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

“I am excited to see and this [Pasigarbo] will also be a learning experience for the City of Cebu because we will also be hosting and holding the Sinulog very soon in January at CCSC… So, Gov [Gwen] show us the way,” Garcia said in his speech.

Sinulog, an annual cultural and religious festival in honor of the Señor Santo Niño, was moved to the South Road Properties (SRP) in 2023 and 2024 on the insistence of suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

A deep dive into Sinulog’s origins

Festivities around the world tend to quiet down after the New Year—but in Cebu, the celebration goes on.

Every January, the city bursts to life with the Sinulog Festival, drawing millions of visitors from across the globe.

Considered as the “grandest and largest festival” in the Philippines, is the secular celebration of the Feast of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu, held on the third Sunday of the month.

Though the Santo Niño is not the official patron saint of Cebu City, this Holy Child holds deep cultural and religious significance not only for Cebuanos but devotees from different parts of the world.

The festival’s rich traditions, both spiritual and festive, have kept this devotion alive for centuries, making Sinulog more than just an event—it’s a reflection of faith and identity.

In this story, CDN Digital delves into the fascinating origins and evolution of the Sinulog Festival.

