Geraldine Faith Econg named new Sandiganbayan presiding judge

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency January 09,2025 - 07:40 AM

Newly named Sandiganbayan Presiding Judge Geraldine Faith Ecop (IBP Cebu Chapter Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg the new Presiding Judge of the Sandiganbayan.

Econg’s appointment, signed by the President on Jan. 7, was confirmed by Malacañang late Wednesday.

Econg will replace Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, who retired in November last year, as chief of the anti-graft court.

A seasoned jurist, Econg was appointed associate justice of the Sandiganbayan in 2016.

She has also held various judicial roles, including presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 9 in Cebu City from 2004 to 2010.

Econg will retire from the Sandiganbayan on Aug. 6, 2037.

The Sandiganbayan is the country’s special appellate collegial court that has jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases involving graft and corrupt practices,  and other offenses committed by government officials and employees. (PNA)

