Mark Magsayo in talks for potential battle with unbeaten Davis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark Magsayo, the former world champion and current world-ranked contender might soon step into one of the most significant fights of his career.

Viva Promotions, the boxing outfit led by Brendan Gibbons, son of renowned boxing manager Sean Gibbons, announced that Magsayo is being considered as a potential replacement opponent for American boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

This follows reports that Davis’s scheduled bout against fellow American Lamont Roach on March 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York may be canceled.

In a statement via Facebook, Viva Promotions revealed:

“Former WBC Champion Mark Magsayo of MP Promotions has been revealed as a potential replacement opponent of Gervonta Davis if Lamont Roach is unable to fight on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC.”

The post was accompanied by a promotional poster featuring Magsayo and Davis, sparking excitement among boxing fans.

Mark Magsayo, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight champion, is currently ranked No. 2 in the junior lightweight division. The Filipino slugger is already being planned for a world title eliminator against Mexican Eduardo Hernandez, with the winner set to face reigning champion O’Shaquie Foster.

The 28-year-old has rebounded strongly after losing to Brandon Figueroa in 2023 for the interim WBC featherweight title by racking up three consecutive victories, boosting his professional record to 27 wins (18 knockouts) with two defeats.

Gervonta Davis, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) world lightweight champion, is a formidable and undefeated opponent. Boasting an unblemished record of 30 wins, with 28 coming by way of knockout, Davis has established himself as one of boxing’s biggest stars.

His last fight in June 2024 saw him deliver an eighth-round knockout victory against fellow American Frank Martin. Davis’s most high-profile bout came in 2023, when he stopped Ryan Garcia in the seventh round, a fight that further cemented his reputation as a knockout artist.

Should this matchup materialize, it won’t be Davis’s first encounter with a Filipino fighter. In 2015, Davis faced Recky Dulay in Las Vegas, earning a swift first-round TKO victory.

A potential clash between Mark Magsayo and Davis presents an intriguing matchup. It also allows Magsayo to elevate his career to new heights, while Davis looks to maintain his dominance in the sport.

