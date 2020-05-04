Cagayan de Oro eases quarantine protocols by opening malls, restos

CAGAYAN DE ORO — The city government here on Monday relaxed its quarantine measures by allowing the opening of malls, restaurants, and other essential establishments.

Mayor Oscar Moreno signed the new quarantine guidelines last May 3 and should have taken effect last May 1 to May 15.

Atty. Jose Edgardo Uy, chief of the economic cluster of City Hall’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said barangay exit passes (BEP), wearing of face masks, physical distancing, the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and other health measures would remain in effect in the city.

Uy said malls and restaurants would be allowed to open provided that these establishments practice social distancing.

“Not all establishments in the malls are allowed to operate. Only those with essential services will be allowed to open,” Uy said.

He urged residents to stay at home and go outside only for essential activities like grocery shopping, payments and cash claim remittances.

“ Paglihok sa katawhan limitado pa gihapon so dili puede laag (The activities of the city residents are still limited. Social outings are still prohibited),” Uy said.

Moreno’s guidelines divided the firms that would be opened to operate into categories like the Omnibus Guidelines on the general community quarantine (Executive Order 112) issued by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under Category 1, agriculture firms, supermarkets, groceries, hospitals, pharmacies and medical services are allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity.

“Restaurants, eateries, and coffee shops are allowed to operate but only for delivery and takeout, not for dine-in,” Uy said.

Businesses under Category II like repair and maintenance shops, e-commerce, housing and maintenance like cleaners will be allowed to operate at 50 to 100 percent capacity

Under Category III, banks, money remittance centers, business process outsourcing (BPO), legal and accounting services are allowed to work at home or on-site arrangements.

Uy said cinemas, gyms, nightspots like clubs and gaming outlets will remain close until further notice. /rcg