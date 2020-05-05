Inayawan Public Market to reopen on May 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Inayawan Public Market will reopen on May 6, 2020, after being closed for almost two weeks following the infection of a vendor in the market.

Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo posted on his Facebook account that the public market will finally be open for vendors and shoppers from the barangays after it was closed on April 23, 2020.

He said that the public market will not allow the entry of vendors or shoppers from other barangays for the meantime to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The first recorded case in the barangay was the husband of a vendor in the market.

Talisay City’s second COVID-19 patient or Patient 2 from Barangay San Roque, a neighboring barangay of Inayawan, also sold goods in the market.

The immediate surrounding stalls of Patient 2 will be closed until the vendors selling around her will finish their 14-day quarantine.

“Wala usab tugotang manindag isda kung gikan kini giangkat sa Pasil o sa mga supplier nga naay history niadtog Pasil,” said Repollo.

(No one is allowed to sell fish if they have a history of going to Pasil or the supplier has a history of going to Pasil).

The Pasil Fish Market and the Suba Fish Port were recently closed after a spike of cases in said areas.

Finally, the barangay chief said that masks are required for all shoppers while additional gloves and face shields are required from vendors.

He said money should not be given directly to the vendors to avoid contact and a money or cash box for payment must be used during payment transactions to decrease body contact. /rcg