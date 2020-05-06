Meet the winner of the first online Miss Gay COVID-19 from Tipolo, Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stars aligned on Monday, May 4, for Letina Lyccah, who was chosen as the most beautiful, talented, and intelligent contestant during the coronation night of the online pageant Miss Gay COVID-19.

Lyccah, a freelance makeup artist from Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City, bested nine other candidates in the online pageant, the first in Cebu and probably the rest of the country.

Lyccah, 28, received P10, 000 cash after he emerged victorious after the two-hour competition.

“I was very nervous during the announcement because the other contestants did their best too, I cried when I knew I won and winning will be a great help for me and my family,” Lyccah said.

Lyccah was chosen as the pageant winner after he impressed the judges during the question and answer portion.

His question was: “What resolution will you submit in the Sogie Bill based on your (personal) experience in this pandemic?”

Lyccah answered that he will propose the allocation of funds to address the needs of a pandemic that may arise in the future.

Jay-R Yosores, the pageant organizer, told CDN Digital that Monday was a night of laughter and wits as the contestants battle their way to get the coveted crown.

Yosoresto said he organized the online pageant to spread laughter and help some of the members of the LGBTQIA+ who rely on doing events and pageants for their livelihood.

Starting April 25, Yosores had been inviting candidates to join in the online competition. Candidates were pre-screened while wearing their costumes. They also competed in the casual, talent, and swimsuit rounds.

The top 10, who will compete during the May 4 coronation night, were selected.

On coronation night, Yosores said that the top 10 contestants were judged based on how they transformed themselves in a makeup video presentation and how they will be able to go over the top by doing a drag queen inspired transformation.

Their wits were also put to test during the question and answer round to measure how well they will be able to present themselves as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lyccah, who has been joining pageants since he was still 13 years old, said that the competition made him nervous but he was determined to give it his all.

He was especially after the P10, 000 cash prize that will surely address the needs of his family, who like him, were unable to work while they remain under home quarantine.

“I was honestly running out of funds and my savings were running low due to the lockdown and so I saw this as a way to earn while having fun and safe here in our home,” said Lyccah.

Lyccah said he never thought that he will win the crown but he is very happy that he did.

Aside from being the first-ever Ms. Gay COVID-19 titleholder, he also won cash that he could spend on his family’s needs.

Other pageant winners were Shan Dy Altamonte -the first runner up, Janna Fernan – second runner-up and the crowd favorite, Dexa May – third runner up and Angela Ejares – fourth runner-up. / dcb