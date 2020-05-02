Online Miss Gay Covid19 aims to spread joy, help LGBTQIA+ members amid this pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, pansexual) community here in Cebu has set on a new journey to bring joy and positive vibes to the people through the first online pageant, Ms. Gay Covid19’20.

Jay-r Yosores, an events organizer for 14 years is the brain behind this one of a kind pageant that aims to spread laughter and help to some of the members of the LGBTQIA+ who rely on doing events and pageants.

“ We all know how they too, are greatly affected by the numerous canceled events due to the pandemic. That is when I thought of doing an online pageant. After a thorough discussion with people I trust, especially Maam Nanette Cortes… I finally was able to conceptualize an online pageant. Hence, Miss Gay Covid19,” said Yosores.

They opened their online auditions last April 25, where candidate hopefuls can send in their videos to Yosores’ Facebook account.

“Prospective candidates submitted a recorded video of them in make-up and answer the question: Why are you deserving to become an official candidate of Miss Gay Covid? Surprisingly, we received a good number of submissions. The videos were then judged through a GC on Facebook by judges, who I am so honored to have said YES to this, willingly,” he added.

After screening all the videos, they have selected the 10 candidates that will battle it out to become the first-ever online Ms. Gay Covid19’20.

Just like any other pageants they have to prepare for the different rounds like the casual, talent, costume, and swimsuit round.

The candidates will send each of their entries for each round to Yosores to be judged.

From the top 10 candidates, they will narrow it down to their top five later today, May 2, via a recorded phone call.

Coronation will be on May 4 where they will be releasing a music video of the candidates with the judges.

Winner will take home P10,000, first runner-up will win P7,000, second runner-up with P5,000, and non-winners will win P1,000 each. Minor prizes are also up for grabs, best in talent, best in swimsuit, Miss photogenic will win P500 each and best in gown, best in costume will go home with P1,000 each with while Miss Innocentrix Phils will receive P2,000.

Here’s one of their candidates, Janna Fernan who wowed everyone with this creative look.

Fernan who is a veteran of gay beauty pageants told CDN Digital that she just wanted to fight boredom and also spread positive vibes online.

“Nakadecide ko nga mo join kay gusto ko naa koy kalingawan while naka home quarantine kay boring kaayu sge lang tan aw ug tv and aside ana, despite nga nag atubang ta aning makaguol nga pandemic gusto ko thru joining this online pageant nga maka palipay ko sa mga tawo nga mu view sa among videos sa page,” said Fernan.

(I decided to join because I like to have some form of entertainment while I am in home quarantine because it is so boring here with just watching TV all the time. And aside from that with this sad pandemic, I would like to spread joy by joining this online pageant to the people, who would view the videos on this page.)

/dbs