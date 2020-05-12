76 Bohol samples cleared of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 76 swab samples from Bohol province have tested negative for the coronavirus disease, the provincial government reported this Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Dr. Yul Lopez, Bohol’s spokesperson for COVID-19 updates, said the 76 samples came from the influenza-like illnesses (ILI) patients from Tagbilaran City and the towns of Candijay, Valencia, Ubay, Bilar, Lila, San Isidro and Panglao.

These swab samples are among those 163 taken and sent to the subnational laboratory in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC SNL) last May 5.

Lopez, in a virtual presser on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020, said the remaining 87 pending samples are those of the 65 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who arrived in the province last April 28, 11 medical workers and police and other personnel who had contact with the OFWs, and 11 ILI patients from the other towns in Bohol. /bmjo