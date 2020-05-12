Lapu DRRMO creates team to help in fight against COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City has created a new team to help them in their fight against the COVID-19.

The team is called the Tactical Propaganda Team of Covid-19. It is composed of five recovered Covid-19 patients who will be sharing their own experiences to residents of some parts of the city in the hopes of educating the public about issues surrounding the virus.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the DRRMO, told CDN Digital that this team will not just help kill the stigma about COVID-19 but also educate the people on how to fight this virus.

“What we are doing now we are teaching the Oponganons how to fight against the virus because this is a war. We are teaching them how to fight using those people who were injured and they recovered, using those real heroes,” said Bañacia.

He said that these five recovered patients who are now part of the Tactical Propaganda Team of Covid-19 had their therapy sessions yesterday and are now ready to speak in front of the public to inspire and encourage them.

On Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, the team was able to visit one of the urban poor communities in the area.

“Ganina didto mi sa Sitio Santa Ana, role nila they are teaching the people how to fight against the virus based on their experience and teaching the people what to do to fight the virus and encourage the people above all to get tested,” he added.

Bañacia said that these people have more to tell than the authorities. He believes that the public will listen to these recovered patients since they have gone through and survived the virus. /bmjo