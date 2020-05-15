COVID-19 cases in PNP surpass 200th mark

By: Consuelo Marquez - Inquirer.net | May 15,2020 - 07:36 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) now has more than 200 cases of coronavirus disease after recording 25 more policemen who contracted the respiratory ailment.

PNP Health Service data showed Thursday that the total number of cases in the police force rose to 204.

Number of recoveries in PNP soared to 66 with nine additional recoveries.

COVID-19 deaths in PNP, meanwhile, remained at four.

The PNP Health Service is also monitoring 667 police personnel listed as probable cases, which means they have pending laboratory results. Thee are also 390 suspected cases that have yet to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

JPV