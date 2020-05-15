Kai Sotto on G League move: Best route for me towards NBA dream

MANILA, Philippines—Kai Sotto’s decision to join NBA G League was a bold move, but the 7-foot-2 graduate of Ateneo High School said that entering the developmental circuit was the best option for him in fulfilling a dream.

Playing in the NBA has been the goal of Sotto, a standout not only in the Philippines but also in junior Fiba competitions, and he believes signing up for the G League puts him closer to the top basketball association in the world.

“Now I have to take the next big step towards my NBA dream. We have many options available but after much though, I believe this option is the best route for me to get closer and faster to that dream,” wrote Sotto on an Instagram post Thursday.

Sotto was a 4-star recruit in ESPN’s grade system and drew interests from US colleges such as Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and DePaul.

Despite the interests from such programs, Sotto decided to join Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, and Daishen Nix in the G League’s new team.

To prepare himself in his journey, Sotto enrolled at The Skill Factory Prep School in Atlanta, Georgia.

“In the last year I have learned so much. I worked on improving my basketball skills, building up my body and gaining the confidence to play against the best basketball players around the world,” wrote Sotto.

“I am committed to work on developing my game on a much bigger stage. My wish is that you continue to support me and my new teammates and pray for us and hope for all of our success and health as a team.”