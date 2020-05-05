Fajardo now able to walk 3 months after leg surgery

MANILA, Philippines — The last time June Mar Fajardo appeared in public was during the PBA Leo Awards on March 8 when he picked up his sixth straight MVP award on board a mobility scooter.

Nowadays, the San Miguel Beer center doesn’t not need his scooter as much as before more than three months after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right shin.

“Okay naman. So far maganda naman `yung healing. Ngayon nakakalakad na ako, kaya sana tuluy-tuloy na,” said Fajardo in a story on the PBA website.

(I’m okay. So far, the recovering has been good. I can now walk so hopefully it continues.)

Despite his continuous recovery and the league’s indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beermen head coach Leo Austria remains adamant that Fajardo still won’t be able to return this season.

“Makikita naman natin na yung improvement niya is right on track. But I think next season na siya talaga makakalaro dahil 10-12 months ang binigay sa kanyang rest time bago siya makabalik sa dati niyang health,” said Austria.

(His improvement is right on track. But I think he will only get to play next season because he’s given 10 to 12 months before he can regain his full health.)

With training facilities still closed due to the lockdown, the 30-year-old Fajardo said he’s been making do with the equipment he has at home in strengthening his upper body.

“Sa lower body hindi pa ako puwede, pero sa upper nakaka-workout na ako. May mga gamit naman ako dito sa bahay, may dumbbells and pang-squat ako. Saktong pang home gym lang talaga, pangbahay na workout lang.”

(I still can’t work out my lower body but I’m able to work out my upper body. I have equipment here at home like dumbbells and for my squats.)