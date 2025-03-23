DOT-7, partners push for responsible marine wildlife tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) met on Friday, March 21, with various stakeholders in Tagbilaran City, Bohol to discuss the importance of promoting responsible marine wildlife tourism.

The gathering called “Sustainable Encounters: Responsible Marine Wildlife Tourism Seminar” was also meant to spread awareness on Joint Memorandum Circular No. 01, Series of 2020 that specifies the rules and regulations in the conduct of marine wildlife tourism interactions nationwide.

The joint circular was issued by the Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

READ: Crimson Resort Mactan revitalizes marine sanctuary: A beacon for Lapu-Lapu’s marine life

“Sustainability and the inclusion of local communities, to reap the benefits of responsible tourism, are embodied in the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028. The JMC provides the guidelines for actions on-ground, that these are both sustainable and inclusive,” says DOT-7 Director Judy de la Cruz-Gabato.

DOT-7 Assistant Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas said it is important to discuss regulations like JMC 2020-01 “in support of the continued growth in marine wildlife tourism in the region.”

READ: Pamilacan Island’s rich marine life threatened by illegal fishing

Marine wildlife conservation

During the seminar, Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado shared that they are now implementing measures to ensure marine wildlife conservation which he said is vital in ensuring sustainable tourism in their island province.

“We are choosing to be proactive rather than reactive, ensuring that our marine species thrive naturally in their habitat rather than being commodified at the expense at the expense of their well-being,” he said.

Earlier, Aumentado issued an Executive Order to suspend whale shark interaction and feeding in their province until requirements are met to ensure the protection of its marine resources and the local tourism industry.

Destruction of corals

In addition, he also ordered for the temporary closure of dive sites to allow rehabilitation and the conduct of an investigation on the destruction of corals off Brgy. Tangnan and in Virgin Island both located in Panglao town.

READ: Aumentado orders probe into vandalism of Virgin Island corals

“Ang atong panglantaw, dili lang taman sa atong katawhan. Gikinahanglan usab nga mapanalipdan ang mga mananap sa atong kadagatan ug ang tibuok nga kalikopan. Atong ampingan ang atong turismo aron ato kining ikapasa ngadto sa sunod nga henerasyon. Kini usa ka balaang kaakuhan,” Aumentado said in a message that he posted on his social media page. (We are not only after the welfare of our people. We also have to protect our marine resources and the environment. We have protect our tourism industry so we could later on pass this to the next generation. This is a very sacred responsibility.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP